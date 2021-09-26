Liz Cheney said ‘I was wrong’ for opposing same-sex marriage and that she has since reconciled with her sister

Rep. Liz Cheney (R) AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Liz Cheney sad she was wrong when she condemned gay marriage in 2013 while running for Senate.

The comments prompted a denouncement from her sister, Mary Cheney, who is married to a woman.

Cheney said on “60 Minutes” Sunday that she was wrong and she and her sister have reconciled.

Rep. Liz Cheney said she was wrong when she condemned same sex marriage in 2013 in remarks that led to a public feud with her sister, who is married to a woman.

In an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, correspondent Lesley Stahl pointed out that Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, came out in favor of same-sex marriage at the time. She asked Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, how she defends her decision to come out against it.

“I was wrong. I was wrong. I love my sister very much. I love her family very much,” Cheney said. “It’s a very personal issue, and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation.”

She added: “We need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state. We were at, at an event a few nights ago and, and there was a young woman who said, she doesn’t feel safe sometimes because she’s transgender. And nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

Cheney was running for Senate in Wyoming in 2013 when she said she opposed same-sex marriage. At the time, Mary Cheney, Cheney’s sister, had been with her wife since 1992 and married to her since 2012.

Mary Cheney denounced her sister and said she was treating her family like “second class citizens.”

In a post on Sunday, Mary Cheney said she loves her sister and is “so proud of her.”

“It took a ton of courage to admit that she was wrong back in 2013 when she opposed marriage equality. That is something few politicians would ever do,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I have nothing but respect and admiration for the strength of character she continues to show on a daily basis.”

“And as her sister – I have one more thing that I just have to say. I told you so,” she added.