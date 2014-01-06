Liz Cheney Is Already Abandoning Her Senate Run

Liz Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has ended end her longshot bid to become a U.S. senator from Wyoming.

The news was first reported by CNN’s Peter Hamby and John King. Cheney released a statement early Monday morning confirming that she is dropping out, citing “serious health issues” in her family.

“Serious health issues have recently arisen in our family, and under the circumstances, I have decided to discontinue my campaign,” Cheney said in the statement. “My children and their futures were the motivation for our campaign, and their health and well-being will always be my overriding priority.”

Cheney’s exit marks the end of a disastrous five-month campaign to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Enzi in the primary.

Her campaign was perhaps most notable for the family feud it begat, when Mary Cheney, who is gay, unloaded on her sister over Liz’s opposition to gay marriage.

“Liz — this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree — you’re just wrong — and on the wrong side of history,” Mary Cheney wrote in response to Liz’s comments about gay marriage in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Mary later told The New York Times in an interview that the two sisters haven’t spoken since summer, and that it would be “impossible” to reconcile with Liz unless her position changed.

There was little public polling conducted on the race, but each public and partisan poll showed Enzi with wide leads.

“As a mother and a patriot, I know that the work of defending freedom and protecting liberty must continue for each generation,” Cheney said in the statement Monday. “Though this campaign stops today, my commitment to keep fighting with you and your families for the fundamental values that have made this nation and Wyoming great will never stop.”

The primary election in Wyoming is Aug. 19.

This post has been updated at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.