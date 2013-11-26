Liz Cheney's Daughters Appear In A New Campaign Ad Amid Awkward Family Feud

Liz Cheney, a Republican candidate for Senate in Wyoming, released a new ad Monday entitled “Daughters,” which highlights her family’s long history and roots in the state.

The ad features Cheney’s three daughters, who recount how the family’s ancestors first came to the state in 1852. They note that their grandfather, former Vice President Dick Cheney, also hails from the state.

“And we’re very proud of our mum, who’s running for the United States Senate,” one of Cheney’s daughters says.

The ad also comes on the heels of a family feud between Liz and her sister, Mary Cheney, over Liz’s views on gay marriage.

Liz Cheney appeared on “Fox News Sunday” eight days ago, where she reiterated her longstanding position of supporting “traditional marriage.”

“I love Mary very much, I love her family very much,” Liz Cheney said. “This is just an issue on which we disagree.”

Heather Poe, Mary’s wife, was aware of the appearance and responded on Facebook shortly thereafter. She called Liz Cheney — who she quipped was her sister-in-law in 15 states and in the District of Columbia — and her views “offensive.”

Mary Cheney shared that status on her own Facebook page, adding a personal message for her sister.

“Liz — this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree — you’re just wrong — and on the wrong side of history,” she wrote. She later told The New York Times in an interview that the two sisters haven’t spoken since summer, and that it would be “impossible” to reconcile with Liz unless her position changes.

Here’s the ad:

