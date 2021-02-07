Liz Cheney has been formally censured by the Wyoming GOP for voting to impeach Trump

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during a news conference with other House Republican leadership in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

The Wyoming GOP voted Saturday to censure Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney, and 9 other House Republicans, voted on January 13 to impeach President Donald Trump.

“My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution,” Cheney said Saturday.

The Wyoming Republican Party on Saturday censured Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, over her January 13 vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to join Democrats in voting to impeach Trump over his handling of the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Wyoming Republicans argued that in voting to impeach the president, Cheney had disregarded the will of Wyoming residents, who overwhelmingly supported Trump.

“Does the voice of the people matter and if it does, does it only matter at the ballot box?” said Joey Correnti, the GOP chairman in Carbon County, according to the Associated Press.



In a statement after the censure vote, Cheney defended her decision to impeach Trump. She said she will continue to fight for the issues most important to Wyoming.

“Foremost among these is the defence of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution,” she said, according to the Associated Press.

Cheney isn’t the only House Republican to face blowback for voting to impeach Trump. Last Saturday, the South Carolina GOP voted to censure Rep. Tom Rice for the same reason.

Cheney also recently faced down a failed effort from some House Republicans to oust her from her position as conference committee chair. An overwhelming 145 GOPers voted to keep her, while just 61 wanted to remove her.

