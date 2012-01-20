LIZ ANN SONDERS: We May Have Seen The 'Rock Bottom' In Housing

The housing market may have hit “rock bottom,” Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders says in a new report on the industry this week.



Sonders, chief investment strategist at the firm, sees two big themes for the coming year: 1) a reversion to local market movements versus national market movements and 2) the preference to rent versus buy.

In her report, she sees further downside risk to prices. But she remains optimistic. Most metrics used to guage the markets are pointing to an upturn, she says.

