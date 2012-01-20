LIZ ANN SONDERS: We May Have Seen The 'Rock Bottom' In Housing

The housing market may have hit “rock bottom,” Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders says in a new report on the industry this week.
Sonders, chief investment strategist at the firm, sees two big themes for the coming year: 1) a reversion to local market movements versus national market movements and 2) the preference to rent versus buy.
In her report, she sees further downside risk to prices. But she remains optimistic. Most metrics used to guage the markets are pointing to an upturn, she says.
The NAHB housing index is nearing pre-Lehman collapse highs, following four consecutive months of increases.
Construction on single-family homes appears to finally have hit a bottom, as permits increase from 2009 lows.
Renting has once again surpassed buying, which will mean steadily increased renting costs. Those dynamics could push the pendulum back to buying.
Home ownership rates have fallen substantially, but that's not a bad thing. It erases gains made through dangerous lending practices and reverts the market back to older norms.
Visible home inventory is also showing a retreat, although the shadow market could reverse that when banks begin foreclosure processes again.
Record low mortgage rates, which dropped below 4%, are making it easier for Americans to afford a new home if they're in the market.
However, it's not always such a bright picture. The real 30-year fixed mortgage rate could be lower.
Existing homes now sell for a near 25% discount, on average, to new constructs. But this should mean revert as excess supply recedes and foreclosed homes get moved through the pipeline.
