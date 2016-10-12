LIZ ANN SONDERS: The most unsettling outcome for the markets would be a surprise Trump win

Chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab Liz Ann Sonders stopped by Business Insider to sit down with global editor-in-chief Henry Blodget. Sonders explains that the least unsettling outcome for markets would be a Clinton win where both Houses of Congress stay Republican. She goes on to say that there is no election scenario that will cause a big lift in the economy.

