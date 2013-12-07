The Stock Market Is Not A Bubble

Wikimedia Commons Chewing gum from France’s Haribo factory.

Is the stock market a bubble?

Liz Ann Sonders doesn’t think so.

“The growing cries that we’ve reached sentiment or valuation extreme worthy of past tops, or a bubble at its bursting point, seems a bit premature,” wrote Sonders recently.

While there are warning signs for the economy and the markets, most signs actually suggest that fears of a bubble are way overblown.

Sonders, the chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, gave her brief Market Snapshot presentation earlier this week charting both the good and bad things about the market today.

While her message can’t be characterised as a “raging bull,” her evenhanded message is nevertheless likely to leave you feeling more sanguine about the current state of the markets.

Thanks to Charles Schwab for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.