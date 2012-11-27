Viewers Took To Twitter To Tear Apart Lindsay Lohan's 'Liz And Dick' Performance

Lindsay Lohan’s anticipated Lifetime movie fizzled with many online.

Photo: YouTube screencap

Twitter is a place where people from all walks of life gather together to express a wide variety of viewpoints. Unless they’re talking about “Liz & Dick.”Just as critics did last week, viewers on Twitter tore apart Lifetime’s film about Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton’s relationship. They didn’t buy Lindsay Lohan as Taylor, though the actress’s had her defenders: Namely Bret Easton Ellis, who wrote “The Canyons,” a project in which Lohan stars.



“I’m thoroughly enjoying and consistently amused by ‘Liz & Dick,'” he wrote. “The haters went overboard on this one.”

The “American Psycho” author delights in contrarian positions, so he must be very happy today.

But the Twitter barrage may bode well for Lifetime in terms of ratings: Presumably those who savaged “Liz & Dick” also watched it.

Here are some of the best Twitter responses to “Liz & Dick”:

@MinaRoss: “Lifetime should go ahead and just change there motto to, ‘Your Life. Your Time. We’re Sorry.'”

@lizzwinstead: “Gilbert Godfried sounds more like Liz Taylor.”

@pattonoswalt: “Dear @lindsaylohan: I give you permission to Tweet me to smithereens when I do Lifetime’s CHAZ BONO: THE CRUELEST CUT in March.”

@KatCorbett: It’s like watching the kid from The Parent Trap in a school play being stalked by a gladiator with a drinking problem. #lizanddick

@DItzkoff: “In their defence, everyone else in #LizandDick thought they were making ‘Innocence of Muslims.'”

@emilynussbaum:”Somewhere there is a pie chart of who’s at fault for the badness of this movie. Lohan’s only 10%.”

@jakefogelnest: “After tonight, Nielsen is going to start reporting ratings in the 18-34 ironic demo.”

@ShmittenKitten: “Lifetime should make a movie about Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes staring Amanda Bynes and a pile of garbage.”

@LouisPeitzman: “Truth: I’m actually not sure I’m going to watch Liz & Dick tonight because I realised it could be a trigger and bad for my sobriety.”

@poniewozik: “All of you livetweeting LIZ & DICK and swelling its ratings will have yourselves to thank for “The Situation is… JAMES DEAN”

@sophjasin: “I don’t think I was supposed to laugh at the end of #lizanddick

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Who we’d cast as Bond’s next leading lady >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.