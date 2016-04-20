This pen draws in 3D

The Lix pen is both a pen and a 3D printer. It melts and pours coloured plastic through the tip, which quickly cools and hardens. It isn’t the only 3D pen on the market, but the Lix is the smallest one available, and the slickest-looking.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

