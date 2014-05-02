This Tiny 3-D-Printing Pen Lets You Draw Things Out Of Thin Air, And Here's How It Works

A lot of people want to get their hands on a 3-D printer. They either want the cheapest or the fastest.

But what about the smallest?

The Lix Pen is a 3-D-printing pen that lets you draw objects out of thin air. It’s similar to the 3Doodler, which launched a Kickstarter last year, and raised more than $US2 million.

But the UK-based Lix Pen is billing itself as “the smallest 3D printing pen in the world.” Indeed, it’s only 0.55 inch at its widest, and it’s only around 6.5 inches long. (The 3Doodler is 2 inches wide by 4 inches tall.)

The pens will retail for around $US140. The company also has a Kickstarter campaign, which already has raised more than US$600,000 of its US$50,000 goal, and still has 27 days left.

The red cord is the USB cord. The black is the plastic filament that the pen heats up to make your 3-D creation.

After a minute of charging, the heating point is hot enough to melt the plastic. It can get up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can make both rigid and free-standing structures. Here’s an example of a rigid structure.

Here’s what a free-standing structure looks like.

And these are just some of the items you can make.

Check out how it works here:

LIX THE SMALLEST 3D PRINTING PEN from LIX 3D PEN on Vimeo.

