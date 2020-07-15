A Norwegian designer created a $13,500 tiny home office with tinted glass to be a perfect backyard workspace — see inside the Studypod

Livit

Norwegian design studio Livit created a detached home office.

It has black tinted glass to makes it easy to work without glare or too much sun.

The Studypod starts at $US13,500.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Norwegian design studio Livit created a detached, one-room unit that can be used as an office, yoga studio, guest room, and more. People are spending more time at home because of COVID-19, with many scrambling to figure out remote work configurations at home. Livit describes the Studypod as zen, detached office free of distractions, where one can work close to nature.

Livit has experience creating minimalist structures that give the best views of nature. The studio is also behind Birdbox, a micro cabin that blends into nature and gives unparalleled views of fjords and mountains.

The Studypod is available to buy now and starts at $US13,500. Take a look.

The Studypod is extremely tiny, at only 38 square feet.

Livit Studypod nature office.

But, that means it could potentially be an ideal office, with no distractions at all.

Livit Studypod nature office.

Livit told Business Insider that it can fit a king size bed, making it a potential detached guest room.

Livit Studypod nature office.

Livit emphasises “closeness to nature,” with windows made of tinted glass that let you feel like you’re outside while keeping the lighting just right.

Livit Studypod nature office.

Livit told Business Insider, that the idea is that working in nature can improve mental health, productivity, and learning ability.

Livit Studypod nature office.

The Studypod, seen here in the warehouse, is delivered completely ready for use.

Livit Studypod nature office.

It’s built and ships around Europe, but the studio has plans to expand.

Livit Studypod nature office.

Buyers have the option to add this detachable desk, or leave it open for other furniture.

Livit Studypod nature office.

They can also get locking wheels for extra mobility.

Livit Studypod nature office.

“Our goal at Livit is to create amazing experiences for people, and theStudypod is something we think can truly add value to people’s everyday lives, by giving them breathing space without distractions, where they can focus and get close to nature” designer Torstein Aa told Business Insider.

Livit Studypod nature office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.