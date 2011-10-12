LivingSocial's Whole Foods Deal Generated $10 Million In Revenue, Or 4% Of All Daily Deal Sales For September

Photo: www.flickr.com

LivingSocial’s deal with Whole Foods last month generated $10 million in revenue, of 4% of the daily deal industry’s revenue, according to data from deals aggregator Yipit.Yipit estimates LivingSocial’s gross revenue grew by 32% in September, with a big chunk of that growth attributable to the Whole Foods. By contrast, Yipit estimates Groupon grew by 6%.



More at Yipit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.