LivingSocial's Amazon Deal Closing In On 1 Million Customers

Update: It’s 6:13 pm eastern, and LivingSocial is about to crash through 1 million sign ups. It has 906,000 people according to its site.



When it gets 1 million, it will be a $10 million day, as measured by gross revenue.

Original: LivingSocial’s 50% off Amazon gift card deal is on a roll.

Since last we checked on it, LivingSocial has signed up 200,000 more users giving it a total of 369,831 so far. There’s still 20 hours left on the deal, and the West Coast is just waking up, so this could easily double.

The gross revenue LivingSocial has generated on the deal is now nearing $4 million. The net revenue could be as high as $2 million, if LivingSocial is splitting the sales with Amazon.

And in case you missed it earlier, the deal is a $20 Amazon gift card for just $10.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the deal all day. Here’s how sales progressed:

Update (5:00): It’s at 839,000

Update (3:00): It’s at 700,000 now.

Update (2:11): It looks like this deal could reach 1 million customers. As of 2:11 pm eastern Living Social has 638,199 signups.

Update (12:37): It’s at 500,000.

Update: People are signing up for this deal at such a clip that our post was old by the time we published. It’s now at 400,000 people.

