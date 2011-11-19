LivingSocial Is Raising $200 Million At A $6 Billion Valuation

Number-two daily deals site LivingSocial is close to announcing a $200 million investment that would value the company around $6 billion.



That’s according to a report by CNBC, which cites unnamed sources. The New York Times is also reporting the round, and a valuation of over $5 billion.

Investors are said to include JP Morgan’s Digital Growth Fund, Amazon, and T Rowe Price. JP Morgan will also offer a $100 million line of revolving credit for extra liquidity.

The move would give LivingSocial a nice cushion to fund operations and expansion, including a big new headquarters space, without having to go public before it’s ready.

Groupon’s IPO filing earlier this year revealed big losses due to marketing, and Groupon had to revise its filing several times after accusations it was trying to hide those losses and was talking out of line to potential investors. But the actual IPO earlier this month was oversubscribed, leading to a big one-day pop from its initial price of $20. It’s currently trading around $27.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.