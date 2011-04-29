LivingSocial Users Are Younger, Richer, Smarter Than Groupon's

Groupon CEO Andrew Mason

Photo: DLD

But surely Groupon’s users are better looking, right?From BusinessWeek:



People who buy online coupons from LivingSocial are richer, younger and smarter than customers of market leader Groupon Inc., according to a study by Nielsen Co.

LivingSocial users are 49 per cent more likely than the average American online to make at least $150,000 a year, compared with 30 per cent for Groupon, according to the survey released today. They are also more likely to be younger than 35 and to have college or graduate degrees.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.