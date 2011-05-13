Tim O'Shaughnessy: LivingSocial Bet All Its Cash On Beating Groupon At Its Own Game

We are in the middle of a huge revolution in local advertising and commerce — an industry that has been seemingly the same for decades.
Now companies like Groupon and LivingSocial in the daily deals sector are revolutionizing the way we are going to buy and sell products locally.
In this exclusive interview below, LivingSocial’s CEO and co-founder Tim O’Shaughnessy tells us what strategies his company is using in local, on-the-ground marketing and in mobile technologies, and how it is expanding its products beyond the bracket of the daily restaurant deals and services.
LivingSocial — which is the number two player in the daily deals market — is getting close to overtaking the leader Groupon.
Tim says that taking huge risks (such as betting a year’s worth of cash burn on six weeks of operations!) is paying off when competing in a fast growing, disruptive industry.
Watch the full interview with Tim O’Shaughnessy below to find out how he got his start in retail at age eight, how the idea of LivingSocial sprang out of a popular Facebook app, and what the future holds for daily deals services.
This interview is presented with limited commercial interruption. For more interviews, CLICK HERE >
And Don’t Miss…
• How Gary Vaynerchuk Turned A Liquor Store Into A $60 Million Business
• SCVNGR Founder: “Last Year It Took Us 6 Months To Make $1 Million, This Year It Took Us 6 Weeks”
• Barbara Corcoran: Here’s How I Turned $1,000 Into $70 Million
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
Jim Grant
Premier Financial Analyst
Steve Rattner
Founder, Quadrangle
Chris Anderson
Editor-in-Chief, Wired
Arianna Huffington
Editor-in-Chief, HuffingtonPost
Jimmy Wales
Founder, Wikipedia
Jim Gordon
President Of Cape Wind
Mark Zuckerberg
Founder/CEO of Facebook
Kevin Ryan
Founder of Gilt Groupe
Marc Andreessen
Founder of Netscape
Thomas Gensemer
Partner at Blue State Digital
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.