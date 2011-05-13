Tim O'Shaughnessy: LivingSocial Bet All Its Cash On Beating Groupon At Its Own Game

We are in the middle of a huge revolution in local advertising and commerce — an industry that has been seemingly the same for decades.



Now companies like Groupon and LivingSocial in the daily deals sector are revolutionizing the way we are going to buy and sell products locally.

In this exclusive interview below, LivingSocial’s CEO and co-founder Tim O’Shaughnessy tells us what strategies his company is using in local, on-the-ground marketing and in mobile technologies, and how it is expanding its products beyond the bracket of the daily restaurant deals and services.

LivingSocial — which is the number two player in the daily deals market — is getting close to overtaking the leader Groupon.

Tim says that taking huge risks (such as betting a year’s worth of cash burn on six weeks of operations!) is paying off when competing in a fast growing, disruptive industry.

Watch the full interview with Tim O’Shaughnessy below to find out how he got his start in retail at age eight, how the idea of LivingSocial sprang out of a popular Facebook app, and what the future holds for daily deals services.

This interview is presented with limited commercial interruption. For more interviews, CLICK HERE >



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

