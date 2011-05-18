Sorry Groupon Clones, The Daily Deals Market Has Room For Only A Couple Of Big Players

We asked LivingSocial CEO and co-founder Tim O’Shaughnessy why there are so many daily deals sites and why his company is at the top of the mountain with Groupon.



In short, O’Shaughnessy tells us that while there’s not much of a barrier to entry into the daily deals market, there is a huge barrier to scale.

To watch this video with a transcript, click here >

This interview is presented with limited commercial interruption. For more interviews, CLICK HERE >



And Don’t Miss…

• Here’s How LivingSocial And Groupon Are Different

• Tim O’Shaughnessy: LivingSocial Bet All Its Cash On Beating Groupon At Its Own Game (Full Interview)



• How Gary Vaynerchuk Turned A Liquor Store Into A $60 Million Business

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.