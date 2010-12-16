A WARNING For Anyone Looking To Start Yet Another Daily Deals Site

LivingSocial CFO John Bax has a warning for anyone looking to start ANOTHER group deals site:



“They look profitable, but it’s really one guy or a couple friends that don’t pay themselves anything and work out of their garage.”

For certain companies with a massive email list looking to get into the deals space, Thrillist CEO Ben Lerer says it’s all about the quality. The content needs to be targeted to the audience and cater to the reason why they signed up for that email list.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand

