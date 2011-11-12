LivingSocial Is Looking For A 'Massive' New Headquarters

Groupon’s number-one rival, LivingSocial, is in the process of finding a “massive” new headquarters, the Washington Post reports.



The new space will be 350,000 square feet, or approximately 3 Wal-Mart stores, says Jonathan O’Connell at the Post.

LivingSocial is based in D.C., and it’s looking for a good spot in the heart of town. It currently has 1,000 people employed in D.C. and leases 6 different office spaces.

Don’t Miss: What It’s Like Getting Hired By LivingSocial

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.