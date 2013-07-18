LivingSocial Fires Employees, realises It Still Needs Them, Then Asks Some Of Them Back

LivingSocial is laying off 30 people and it’s begun to terminate its local events arm, Adventures. For those employed by Adventures, their last day was supposed to be July 15. But on July 16, AllThingsD’s Jason Del Ray says some of those employees were asked to come back to work temporarily.



According to ATD, LivingSocial still had events that had been paid for and needed to be fulfilled, so the fired employees were asked to stay on an extra week, until July 24, to see them through.

LivingSocial’s spokesperson Sara Parker didn’t deny the mess up to Del Ray. “There’s not a one-size-fits-all experience [for those being laid off], but I’m not disputing the fact that there might have been some confusion,” she said.

Adventures launched two years ago in 30 markets to help sell local events.

