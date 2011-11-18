LivingSocial Launching A Last-Minute Weekend Travel Service

Photo:

LivingSocial, which announced a crazy, white-glove restaurant service earlier this week, is launching “Instant Escapes.”The travel service will offer members last-minute travel packages every Wednesday. Trips are available for the coming weekend only.



The product launches next week with the three following options:

$139 per night at the Larkspur Hotel in San Francisco’s Union Square, which also includes a $15 credit to the on-site Bar 1915 and a $75 credit to rent a luxury car from www.higear.com

$265 per night for a superior queen room at The Hudson Hotel in the Hell’s Kitchen area of New York City, as well as free WiFi, late check-out and continental breakfast for two

$84 per night at The Madison in Washington, D.C., with a complimentary room upgrade and late check-out.

