LivingSocial Just Announced A Crazy Delivery Service For Some Of Washington D.C.'s Best Restaurants

LivingSocial is going high-class.



The Groupon competitor announced a new feature called Living Social Room Service that is designed to allow users to experience some of Washington D.C.’s best restaurants in their homes.

Every Thursday and Friday night, Room Service will offer a new prix fixe menu from one of the top establishments in downtown D.C. The company will bring “high-quality tableware, dining accessories, top-shelf presentation of food and a special after-dinner treat” into a diner’s home, according to a release.

LivingSocial will take care of delivering the food via vans and will also pick up the plates the next day, All Things D reports.

KUSHI restaurant is the launch partner, and the meal costs $66 (about what it would cost at the restaurant).

Additionally, LivingSocial is creating an instant ordering option that lets customers order from 70 local restaurants through one service. (It sounds a lot like a Seamless competitor.)

Vendors can link their vouchers to the instant ordering as well.

