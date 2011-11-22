LivingSocial Is Blowing Out Black Friday And Cyber Monday With 20+ Great Deals

Photo: By Michael Holden on flickr

LivingSocial is going huge on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.The company will offer at least nine daily deals on each day from vendors including BlueFly, EA, The New York Times, Threadless, and Wine.com.



Some of the options:

Bluefly.com: $25 for $50 to spend (50% off) plus free shipping on orders over $100

NYTimes: $78 for 26 Weeks of Sunday Home Delivery, with Free All Digital Access and A Choice of The New York Times Magazine’s Photographs book, or the 2012 New York Times Now & Then Journal (60% off)

Wine.com: $40 for $80 to use at Wine.com

The deals launch at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Here’s their ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.