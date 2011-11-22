LivingSocial Is Blowing Out Black Friday And Cyber Monday With 20+ Great Deals

Photo: By Michael Holden on flickr
LivingSocial is going huge on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.The company will offer at least nine daily deals on each day from vendors including BlueFly, EA, The New York Times, Threadless, and Wine.com.
Some of the options:
- Bluefly.com: $25 for $50 to spend (50% off) plus free shipping on orders over $100
- NYTimes: $78 for 26 Weeks of Sunday Home Delivery, with Free All Digital Access and A Choice of The New York Times Magazine’s Photographs book, or the 2012 New York Times Now & Then Journal (60% off)
- Wine.com: $40 for $80 to use at Wine.com
The deals launch at 5 a.m. on Friday.
Here’s their ad:
