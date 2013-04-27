LivingSocial CEO, Tim O’Shaughnessy

LivingSocial has been hacked, reports All Things D.



An internal memo to employees said that the company noticed “unauthorised access to some customer data from our servers.”

Just how much data? More than 50 million customer names, email addresses, birth dates, and encrypted passwords.

No credit card or financial info was accessed, though it’d be a smart time to change your password to be safe.

Read the memo over at All Things D >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.