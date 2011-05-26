Tim O'Shaughnessy: How The Importance Of Daily Deals Will Phase Out In The Future

LivingSocial is one of the early entrants in the relatively young daily deals space, and CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy has been able to scale his business into a household name.



But what will daily deals companies look like in two to three years? LivingSocial’s Tim O’Shaughnessy weighs in as he predicts the future of his own business.

To watch this video with a transcript, click here >

This interview is presented with limited commercial interruption. For more interviews, CLICK HERE >



And Don’t Miss…

• How LivingSocial Bet A Year’s Worth Of Cash On Six Weeks Of Aggressive Marketing



• FIRST JOBS: LivingSocial CEO Was Selling Candy At 400% Markup



• Sorry Groupon Clones, The Daily Deals Market Has Room For Only A Couple Of Big Players



• Here’s How LivingSocial And Groupon Are Different

• Tim O’Shaughnessy: LivingSocial Bet All Its Cash On Beating Groupon At Its Own Game (Full Interview)



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.