LivingSocial Co-founder Steps Down From The Board, According To An Email From The CEO

Eddie Frederick, co-founder and president of LivingSocial, is stepping down from the board and moving onto new things, reports Nick O’Neill at StartupStats.



LivingSocial CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy wrote in an email to announce the change:

A big reason for the success and vision of LivingSocial has been the leadership and passion of one of our founders. Eddie has seen it all at LivingSocial – his work has ranged from leading our user acquisition efforts to A/B testing button colours for Facebook Apps to pushing to launch Me + 3 and countless other contributions. Importantly, he’s also been a partner and driving force in always pushing us into new business opportunities and scaling existing businesses even further. His “negative space” view has provided a unique voice as we’ve grown. On every decision, Eddie framed it with a binary question: Does this help us win? And he usually helped us get the right answer.

