If You Are Not Making At Least One Decision A Month That You Are Genuinely Nervous About, You Are Not Trying Hard Enough

LivingSocial is a top name along with Groupon in the daily deals space, and its CEO, Tim O’Shaughnessy, tells us his keys to success.



The company really took off when O’Shaughnessy made an aggressive bet to spend a year’s worth of cash in just six weeks to market the company. His only regret? That he had been even more aggressive with that bet.

To watch this video with a transcript, click here >

This interview is presented with limited commercial interruption. For more interviews, CLICK HERE >



And Don’t Miss…

• How LivingSocial Bet A Year’s Worth Of Cash On Six Weeks Of Aggressive Marketing



• FIRST JOBS: LivingSocial CEO Was Selling Candy At 400% Markup



• Sorry Groupon Clones, The Daily Deals Market Has Room For Only A Couple Of Big Players



• Here’s How LivingSocial And Groupon Are Different

• Tim O’Shaughnessy: LivingSocial Bet All Its Cash On Beating Groupon At Its Own Game (Full Interview)



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.