Tim O'Shaughnessy: The Daily Deals Business Is Easy To Get Into But Difficult To Scale

Daily deals companies like LivingSocial and Groupon have provided local businesses a huge outlet to advertise their services.



LivingSocial CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy tells us that daily deals are “here to stay” but will change over time as the leaders in the group continue to innovate and evolve. As the deals model changes, many copycats will falter. Watch below.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei



