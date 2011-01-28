Hitwise has a chart that seems to show LivingSocial catching up with Groupon. Of course this is website traffic, which is not the most important metric; much more important are actual subscribers to the companies’ offers, but it’s hard to imagine the two aren’t related, and the chart shows a big enough trend that it’s significant.



The big driver, of course, seems to be LivingSocial’s huge $20 Amazon coupon for $10 offer, which came in the wake of Amazon making a huge strategic investment in LivingSocial.

Here’s the chart:

Photo: Hitwise

