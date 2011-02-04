LivingSocial Just Had A Huge January

LivingSocial CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy

Now that the dust has settled on LivingSocial’s huge deal with Amazon, we decided to check in with the company and see how things are going.Unsurprisingly, LivingSocial’s PR boss Maire Griffin says sales, and subscribers are way up thanks to the big Amazon deal.



She gave us some final numbers on it:

All in, LivingSocial sold 1.16 million vouchers.

40% of the Amazon deal purchases came from shared links, which Griffin says shows LivingSocial is working from a “social” perspective. (This is good for LivingSocial, but also sort of bad. If three of your friends click on your shared link you get a $10 credit, making the Amazon deal free for you.)

There were 185,000 Facebook postings about the deal. Of 100,000 were commented on.

As of yesterday, 87% of the deals had been redeemed. The weekend following the deal, people were redeeming at a rate of 50,000 per hour.

The success of the Amazon deal carried over to more mundane offers. Sales were up 65% the Thursday following the Amazon deal compared to the week prior. Sales were up 48% the next Monday on a week over week basis.

Here’s some other general stats on LivingSocial from Griffin:

LivingSocial has 20 million subscribers now, adding 5 million in January. That compares favourably to Groupon, which has 50 million subscribers. In December, Groupon had 40 million subscribers, which means it added 5 million per month on average for the last two months, same as LivingSocial last month.

LivingSocial has 1,000 employees, and is adding 6 new employees per day. “When I say we have aggressive growth plans, I mean it,” says Griffin.

