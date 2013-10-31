LivingSocial Apologizes After Using Dreidels And Gold Coins To Represent 'Greed' At Its 7 Deadly Sins Party

Here’s an unusual story from Washington D.C.

LivingSocial, the struggling daily deals company based in D.C., sponsored a big Halloween party at its headquarters last Saturday.

The party had seven rooms representing each of the seven deadly sins.

In the room representing greed, there were dreidels and gold coins, according to Washington Jewish Week, via DCist. The greed room was supposed to be a place where friends played games against each other trying to get money.

Someone that attended the party said to Washington Jewish Week, “I was very offended. I just thought it was completely inappropriate,” adding that the decorations were, “clearly anti-Semitic.”

LivingSocial representative apologized to Washington Jewish Week, saying, “We have looked into it and determined that the inclusion of dreidels with the other games in the gaming room was not a smart choice, and we are very sorry to have upset anyone. Certainly this behaviour does not reflect who we are as a company.”

