LivingSocial Debating $200 Million+ Round Instead Of An IPO

Photo: Mindful One via Flickr

LivingSocial was expected to follow in Groupon’s footsteps and file to go public.

Instead, it may be raising more than $200 million and going after a $6 billion valuation, says Bloomberg.

Two people involved say that the round could include both equity and debt, and LivingSocial is consulting with JPMorgan Chase. If raised, the round would probably include existing investors and some new investors, say the sources.

Bloomberg speculates that LivingSocial is reconsidering an IPO due to the down market, and the waning interest in daily deals.

