Here's the income you need to live comfortably in every state in the US

Taylor Borden, Dominic-Madori Davis
turtix/ShutterstockThe annual income needed to live comfortably in New York (and still have savings) is $US95,724.

Living paycheck to paycheck is an unfortunately common hallmark of American life.

Having it all – the ability to cover basic expenses, while still having “fun money” and contributing to savings – can be a difficult feat.

That total amount – also known as an annual “living wage” – varies significantly depending on what state you’re in.

GoBankingRates recently determined the necessary living wage in each state using data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and the 50/30/20 budgeting rule. This popular general budgeting rule allocates 50% of annual income to necessities like housing, 30% to discretionary expenses like travel, and the remaining 20% to savings.

The median necessary living wage across the entire US is $US67,690. The state with the lowest annual living wage is Mississippi with $US58,321. The state with the highest living wage is Hawaii with $US136,437. Other expensive states (unsurprisingly) included New York and California, which have notoriously high costs of living and expensive housing markets.

Keep reading to see what the annual living wage necessary is to live comfortably in every US state, listed in alphabetical order by state name. Also included is the actual median household income in each state according to 2018 data from the US Census Bureau and the median price of homes listed for sale in each state from Zillow.

The living wage in Alabama is $US60,016.

ShutterstockHuntsville, Alabama.

Median household income in 2018: $US61,584

Median price of homes currently listed: $US219,900

The living wage in Alaska is $US91,996.

Rocky Grimes/ShutterstockAnchorage, Alaska.

Median household income in 2018: $US74,346

Median price of homes currently listed: $US288,000

The living wage in Arizona is $US68,504.

ShutterstockPhoenix, Arizona.

Median household income in 2018: $US59,246

Median price of homes currently listed: $US295,000

The living wage in Arkansas is $US59,641.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockLittle Rock, Arkansas.

Median household income in 2018: $US47,062

Median price of homes currently listed: $US178,500

The living wage in California is $US99,971.

Chones/ShutterstockLos Angeles, California.

Median household income in 2018: $US75,277

Median price of homes currently listed: $US549,000

The living wage in Colorado in $US74,215.

ShutterstockDenver, Colorado.

Median household income in 2018: $US71,953

Median price of homes currently listed: $US427,300

The living wage in Connecticut is $US90,278.

ShutterstockNew London, Connecticut.

Median household income in 2018: $US76,348

Median price of homes currently listed: $US324,900

The living wage in Delaware is $US71,254.

Getty ImagesSouth Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Median household income in 2018: $US64,805

Median price of homes currently listed: $US300,000

The living wage in Florida is $US67,614.

ShutterstockOrlando, Florida.

Median household income in 2018: $US55,462

Median price of homes currently listed: $US296,000

The living wage in Georgia is $US62,074.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockSavannah, Georgia.

Median household income in 2018: $US58,756

Median price of homes currently listed: $US260,000

The living wage in Hawaii is $US136,437.

Guido Vermeulen-Perdaen/ShutterstockOahu, Hawaii.

Median household income in 2018: $US80,212

Median price of homes currently listed: $US630,000

The living wage in Idaho is $US66,486.

Getty ImagesHailey, Idaho.

Median household income in 2018: $US55,583

Median price of homes currently listed: $US334,900

The living wage in Illinois is $US66,847.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockChicago, Illinois.

Median household income in 2018: $US65,030

Median price of homes currently listed: $US235,950

The living wage in Indiana is $US62,086.

Deb Perry / Getty ImagesFort Wayne, Indiana.

Median household income in 2018: $US55,746

Median price of homes currently listed: $US189,900

The living wage in Iowa is $US63,397.

Shutterstock/DaydreambelievermeDes Moines, Iowa.

Median household income in 2018: $US59,955

Median price of homes currently listed: $US175,000

The living wage in Kansas is $US62,090.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty ImagesWichita, Kansas.

Median household income in 2018: $US58,218

Median price of homes currently listed: $US190,000

The living wage in Kentucky is $US63,086.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockLouisville, Kentucky.

Median household income in 2018: $US50,247

Median price of homes currently listed: $US195,000

The living wage in Louisiana is $US63,842.

Shutterstock/f11photoNew Orleans, Louisiana.

Median household income in 2018: $US58,218

Median price of homes currently listed: $US190,000

The living wage in Maine is $US80,336.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockPortland, Maine.

Median household income in 2018: $US55,602

Median price of homes currently listed: $US250,000

The living wage in Maryland is $US92,227.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockBaltimore, Maryland.

Median household income in 2018: $US83,242

Median price of homes currently listed: $US325,000

The living wage in Massachusetts is $US93,895.

Shutterstock/RsphotographBoston, Massachusetts.

Median household income in 2018: $US79,835

Median price of homes currently listed: $US468,500

The living wage in Michigan is $US67,712.

ShutterstockGrand Rapids, Michigan.

Median household income in 2018: $US56,697

Median price of homes currently listed: $US189,000

The living wage in Minnesota is $US68,944.

ShutterstockMinneapolis, Minnesota.

Median household income in 2018: $US70,315

Median price of homes currently listed: $US274,900

The living wage in Mississippi is $US58,321.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockJackson, Mississippi

Median household income in 2018: $US44,717

Median price of homes currently listed: $US188,000

The living wage in Missouri is $US60,858.

f11photo/ShutterstockSt. Louis, Missouri.

Median household income in 2018: $US54,478

Median price of homes currently listed: $US189,900

The living wage in Montana is $US70,719.

Shutterstock/Keegan ConnellMissoula, Montana.

Median household income in 2018: $US55,328

Median price of homes currently listed: $US325,000

The living wage in Nebraska is $US65,162.

Christopher BoswellshutterstockLincoln, Nebraska.

Median household income in 2018: $US59,566

Median price of homes currently listed: $US212,000

The living wage in Nevada is $US75,902.

Legacy Images/ShutterstockReno, Nevada.

Median household income in 2018: $US58,646

Median price of homes currently listed: $US324,900

The living wage in New Hampshire is $US74,415.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty ImagesConcord, New Hampshire.

Median household income in 2018: $US74,991

Median price of homes currently listed: $US304,900

The living wage in New Jersey is $US86,244.

f11photo/ShutterstockJersey City, New Jersey.

Median household income in 2018: $US81,740

Median price of homes currently listed: $US345,000

The living wage in New Mexico is $US63,629.

turtix/ShutterstockAlbuquerque, New Mexico.

Median household income in 2018: $US47,169

Median price of homes currently listed: $US240,000

The living wage in New York is $US95,724.

turtix/ShutterstockNew York, New York.

Median household income in 2018: $US67,844

Median price of homes currently listed: $US399,900

The living wage in North Carolina is $US64,406.

ShutterstockCharlotte, North Carolina.

Median household income in 2018: $US53,855

Median price of homes currently listed: $US274,900

The living wage in North Dakota is $US69,085.

David Harmantas/ShutterstockFargo, North Dakota.

Median household income in 2018: $US63,837

Median price of homes currently listed: $US223,900

The living wage in Ohio is $US63,204.

Raymond Boyd/GettyColumbus, Ohio.

Median household income in 2018: $US56,111

Median price of homes currently listed: $US176,900

The living wage in Oklahoma is $US60,318.

ShuterstockTulsa, Oklahoma.

Median household income in 2018: $US51,924

Median price of homes currently listed: $US190,000

The living wage in Oregon is $US93,285.

AirbnbEugene, Oregon.

Median household income in 2018: $US63,426

Median price of homes currently listed: $US388,000

The living wage in Pennsylvania is $US68,581.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania.

Median household income in 2018: $US60,905

Median price of homes currently listed: $US216,995

The living wage in Rhode Island is $US83,942.

ShutterstockProvidence, Rhode Island.

Median household income in 2018: $US64,340

Median price of homes currently listed: $US324,000

The living wage in South Carolina is $US65,953.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockCharleston, South Carolina.

Median household income in 2018: $US52,306

Median price of homes currently listed: $US249,500

The living wage in South Dakota is $US67,657.

ShutterstockYankton, South Dakota.

Median household income in 2018: $US56,274

Median price of homes currently listed: $US225,000

The living wage in Tennessee is $US60,682.

Kevin Ruck/ShutterstockChattanooga, Tennessee.

Median household income in 2018: $US52,375

Median price of homes currently listed: $US255,900

The living wage in Texas is $US63,469.

ShutterstockAustin, Texas.

Median household income in 2018: $US60,629

Median price of homes currently listed: $US279,000

The living wage in Utah is $US67,807.

ShutterstockSalt Lake City, Utah.

Median household income in 2018: $US71,414

Median price of homes currently listed: $US367,400

The living wage in Vermont is $US83,878.

ShutterstockCharlotte, Vermont.

Median household income in 2018: $US60,782

Median price of homes currently listed: $US275,000

The living wage in Virginia is $US69,886.

Ramunas Bruzas/ShutterstockNorfolk, Virginia.

Median household income in 2018: $US72,577

Median price of homes currently listed: $US310,325

The living wage in Washington is $US77,207.

Asif Islam/ShutterstockSeattle, Washington.

Median household income in 2018: $US74,073

Median price of homes currently listed: $US419,900

The living wage in West Virginia is $US62,635.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockCharleston, West Virginia.

Median household income in 2018: $US44,097

Median price of homes currently listed: $US165,700

The living wage in Wisconsin is $US67,667.

Raymond Boyd / Getty ImagesMilwaukee, Wisconsin.

Median household income in 2018: $US60,773

Median price of homes currently listed: $US219,900

The living wage in Wyoming is $US61,788.

Katie Warren/Business InsiderJackson Hole, Wyoming.

Median household income in 2018: $US61,584

Median price of homes currently listed: $US264,900

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.