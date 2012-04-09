A New Poll Suggests That Most Emerging Markets Are Not Experiencing A Rise In Living Standards

Gallup has a new poll that looks at the changing levels living standards in five emerging markets — Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa.



Worryingly, the poll seems to suggest that good levels of economic doesn’t seem to be resulting in a better standard in life in all of these countries.

There’s only one country where more people are satisfied with their quality of life than in 2009 (China), and only two countries where the majority of citizens feel like their lives are getting better (China and Brazil).

Photo: Gallup

So — what are India, South Africa, and Russia doing wrong?

Read more from the poll at Gallup >

