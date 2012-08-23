What It's Like Working At LivingSocial's Washington DC Headquarters

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Washington D.C.-based LivingSocial is the second biggest daily deals company after Groupon.It has over 1,000 employees spread across six different buildings in D.C.



We were in D.C. this week and got a tour of three of its buildings.

Like most startups, LivingSocial has a great mix of funky decor, free food, and an open layout.

What LivingSocial has that most startups don’t have is an old-school, super cool boardroom that’s a hold over from the previous tenant. Continue reading to check it out …

