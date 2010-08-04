Living Next To Andrew Madoff Almost Saved Kenn Starr From The Feds

Diane Passage, Starr’s wife.

Apparently Madoff’s son, Andrew Madoff, and recently accused ponzi schemer, Kenn Starr, share an apartment building on 433 East 74th Street.When the feds came to search Starr’s apartment a couple of months ago, Vanity Fair says,



The doorman’s eyes widened. “Madoff?”

He meant Andrew Madoff, the younger son of epic Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff. Andrew had moved, not long before, into an apartment upstairs.

“No,” one of the agents said. “Starr.”

Starr tried all sorts of tricks to keep the feds away. When the doorman called up, he said,

“Tell them I’m not home, but my wife is.”

When they knocked on his door, he told his wife,

“Say I’m not home.”

They had a warrant, so they came in and asked again, is Kenn home? Finally, Starr’s wife, former stripper Diane Passage, had to give in.

An agent said in a low, serious voice, “I’m going to ask you one more time.” Diane recalled how in the movies people got arrested for lying to the F.B.I. That was when she whispered, “He’s in the bedroom closet,” and the agents went up to find a telltale pair of shoes protruding from beneath the hanging clothes.

