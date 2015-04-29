Video from 50 smartphones captures a New York City moment in a way you've never seen before

Director Paul Trillo collaborated with Nokia Brand Labs to create “Living Moments,” a short film examining everyday life in New York City. To create the film, 50 Lumia 1020s were aligned along an arc and set to capture photos simultaneously.

Video courtesy of Paul Trillo

See more of Paul Trillo's work at paultrillo.com



