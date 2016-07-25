Living close to this supermarket adds nearly £40,000 to the value of your house

Flickr/ The U.S. Army If you live near a Waitrose, your home could be worth £38,666 more than equivalent houses in a similar area without a branch of the upmarket food store.

Living close to a supermarket can boost the value of your home by £22,000 on average, new research from Lloyds Bank has found.

But if you live near a Waitrose, your home could be worth £38,666 more than equivalent houses in a similar area without a branch of the upmarket food store.

Lloyds Bank compared the value of houses in a postal district with a supermarket to houses in nearby areas without one, according to The Telegraph.

“Our findings back-up the so-called ‘Waitrose effect,'” Mike Songer, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank said in a press release. “There is definitely a correlation between the price of your home and whether it’s close to a major supermarket or not.”

“Our figures show that the amount added to the value of your home can be even greater if located next to a brand which is perceived as upmarket,” he added.

The study also found that properties near a Sainsbury’s or Marks & Spencer have their value boosted by £27,939 and £27,182 respectively.

Houses that are close to less expensive supermarkets experienced a slight increase in value, but the effect is dramatically reduced.

For example, if your home is situated near a Lidl store it can be up to £3,926 more valuable, while being on the doorstep of an Aldi adds just £1,333 to your property value.

Effect of each supermarket on house value:

10. Aldi — £1,333. 9. Lidl — £3,926. 8. Asda — £5,026. 7. Morrisons — £10,558. 6. Co-op — £17,904. 5. Iceland — £20,034. 4. Tesco — £22,072. 3. Marks & Spencer — £27,182. 2. Sainsbury’s — £27,939. 1. Waitrose — £38,666.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.