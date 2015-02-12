This man will live the life of someone else through a virtual reality headset for 28 days

“Seeing-I” is a social-artistic experiment that questions how much of the individual is an inherent personality and how large a portion of the individual is a cultural identity.

For 24 hours a day for 28 days, artist Mark Farid will wear a Virtual Reality Headset through which he will experience life through another person’s eyes and ears, this person is known as – the other. The other will wear a pair of glasses that covertly capture audio and video. This footage will then be watched back by Mark, who will be confined to a gallery space.

Between February 19-21 the Seeing I team will hold a Q&A and demonstration at Imagine Science film festival at NYU, Abu Dhabi. Click here for more information on the event.

Video courtesy of Nimrod Vardi

