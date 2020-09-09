The number of Australians livestreaming has doubled during 2020 — but not all generations are tuning in

Getty: Jamie Grill

Nearly a quarter of Australians of all ages watched a livestream between March and May this year, according to a new Deloitte survey.

The uptake wasn’t universal across age groups, with more than twice as many millennials having streamed an event than baby boomers during this period.

While there was significant growth, livestreaming events are not yet a major form of income for most performers.

Confined to their homes during the pandemic, Australians have substituted attending real-life events with watching their virtual equivalents. But only some generations are flocking to livestreams en masse.

Deloitte Australia’s ninth annual Media Consumer Survey 2020 asked Australian adults about their habits during the lockdown to document any changes during the lockdown period.

“We delve into how behaviours shifted, which ones may have a lasting effect, and what the intentions of consumers are as restrictions begin to lift,” the report’s authors write.

More Australians are livestreaming events, but they’re still hesitant to pay for them

According to the report, livestreaming events were one of the biggest areas of change in consumer habits from the more than 2,000 Australians surveyed.

The number of people who had livestreamed events doubled between March and May 2020, with a total of 23% of Australians watching an online broadcast of an event such as a concert, speech or a fitness class during that time.

They found a generational divide between those who were streaming and those who weren’t. Millennials were most likely to watch a livestream with about a third of them having done so during the three month period. 19% of millennials had viewed a music stream and 15% attended an online conference.

But the older the person, the less likely they were to have livestreamed an event this year. 24% of Generation X respondents said they had watched a stream, compared with 17% of baby boomers and just 14% of those older than that.

What was consistent across age groups was the number of Australians willing to pay for livestreams. Less than one in ten (7%) said they’d pay generally, but that number rose to nearly one in five (18%) for special events.

The report’s authors say that while the numbers show a significant increase, it’s unlikely to be a new or significant income stream for many creators.

“For well-known music artists or those with a strong fan base, there could be commercial opportunities. But it’s likely much more lucrative to partner with or sell the live-streaming rights to existing platforms or broadcasters, rather than directly to audiences in a pay-per-view model,” they said.

While previous surveys had shown that Australians’ consumption habits were changing during the pandemic, the report demonstrates a significant uptick in new audience members for an increasingly popular form of media.

