Startup Livestream Converted A Brooklyn Warehouse Into Its Hip 30,000 Square Foot Global Headquarters

Livestream, the streaming service that hopes to bring stream videos to every event over the internet, has been busy.
The company recently announced its official app for Google Glass — the first Google-approved streaming app. Even Google-owned YouTube’s streaming services don’t have an official Google Glass app yet.
And the streaming service moved its offices at the end of May from its Google-owned property in Manhattan to the artistic neighbourhood of Bushwick, Brooklyn, where the company occupies 30,000 square feet on two floors of a refurbished warehouse on Morgan Avenue.
About half of Livestream’s employees live in Brooklyn, so the move made sense. Livestream is the first tech company in its neighbourhood.
Livestream has 140 employees total, most of whom work in Livestream’s New York offices. But Livestream has offices worldwide, in places like Los Angeles, the U.K., Ukraine, and India.
We stopped by the new Livestream Brooklyn HQ to see how everyone is fitting in.
This is ground zero for Livestream Public, a community space where the company plans to live stream workshops that it will invite community members to attend. CEO Max Haot holds the company's daily 'all hands' meeting here at 9 a.m.
Livestream and the restaurant have worked out a deal so Livestream employees get free breakfast between 8 and 8:50 a.m. Haot says it's great incentive to get employees into the office early -- and it works.
There's even a fully stocked bar and on-tap beer. Livestream holds 'Beer Fridays,' weekly events for the whole building to enjoy free beer and snacks for two hours.
We left the restaurant and went into one of Livestream's factory rooms, where CEO Max Haot showed us the first prototypes of the company's latest product, Studio Surface.
Rich Levinson, Livestream's manufacturing manager, tinkers with one of the prototypes. All of Livestream's products are assembled in-house and shipped out.
In one of Livestream's many conference and meeting rooms, Laura Marciano, head of Livestream's customer operations, and Dennis O'Brien, team lead for Livestream's product support, meet with a potential hire.
The tables in this conference room are made from whiteboard-friendly material, allowing for more creative and collaborative meetings.
The Livestream kitchen is temporarily on the ground floor of the building. There are plenty of snacks and coffee for hungry employees.
There's a lot of warehouse space. Livestream's only been here for about six weeks, so the company's still settling in.
Before we went upstairs, we checked out the division of Livestream that takes livestreaming equipment to events locally. This past week, Livestream covered a yoga event in Times Square. Here's producer Ryan White.
We walked upstairs to check out the area where Livestream's new kitchen will be. Then we headed to the next room to see where the action really happens...
Wood floors, big windows, exposed brick, and high ceilings dominate the aesthetic in Livestream's refurbished warehouse offices.
After climbing up four flights of stairs, we were rewarded with a sweet rooftop view (that's Manhattan in the distance).
It's not surprising that so many Livestream employees bike to work. About half of Livestream's employees live in Brooklyn, and Haot lives right around the corner.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.