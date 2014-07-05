Startup Livestream Converted A Brooklyn Warehouse Into Its Hip 30,000 Square Foot Global Headquarters

Livestream, the streaming service that hopes to bring stream videos to every event over the internet, has been busy.

The company recently announced its official app for Google Glass — the first Google-approved streaming app. Even Google-owned YouTube’s streaming services don’t have an official Google Glass app yet.

And the streaming service moved its offices at the end of May from its Google-owned property in Manhattan to the artistic neighbourhood of Bushwick, Brooklyn, where the company occupies 30,000 square feet on two floors of a refurbished warehouse on Morgan Avenue.

About half of Livestream’s employees live in Brooklyn, so the move made sense. Livestream is the first tech company in its neighbourhood.

Livestream has 140 employees total, most of whom work in Livestream’s New York offices. But Livestream has offices worldwide, in places like Los Angeles, the U.K., Ukraine, and India.

We stopped by the new Livestream Brooklyn HQ to see how everyone is fitting in.

