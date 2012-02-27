Liverpool Thwarts Upset-Minded Cardiff City, Wins First Major Trophy In Six Years

In today’s Carling Cup Final, second-division club Cardiff City was trying to make history as the first non-English Club to win a major trophy in 85 years. But in the end, Liverpool, owned by a group led by the Red Sox’ John Henry, prevailed 3-2 on penalty kicks to win their first major trophy since 2006.



After finishing regulation tied 1-1, Liverpool’s Dirk Kuyt scored early in the second period of extra time and appeared to seal the win. But with just two minutes remaining in the match, Cardiff answered on a corner kick with Ben Turner driving home a loose ball in front of the net.

During the penalty kicks, both sides appeared tired with several players missing the net completely. And after Glen Johnson gave Liverpool a 3-2 lead in the fifth round of kicks, Anthony Gerrard missed a chance to equalise giving Liverpool the Cup.

This is Liverpool’s first trophy since Henry and Company took over in 2010. Welsh club Cardiff City was trying to become the first non-English club to win one of the three major cups (League, FA, Carling) since they won the FA Cup in 1927.

Here is the deciding penalty kick…



