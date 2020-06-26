Liverpool sealed its first ever Premier League title after a stunning Christian Pulisic goal for Chelsea made it impossible for anyone to catch the champions-elect

Getty/Darren Walsh/Alex Grimm Christian Pulisic, Jurgen Klopp.

A stunning Christian Pulisic goal helped seal the English Premier League title for Liverpool and his former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Pulisic, who was signed by Klopp for Borussia Dortmund in 2015, hit Chelsea’s opener in a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday night.

The defeat for City means it is unable to catch Liverpool in its remaining seven games.

In February 2015, Jurgen Klopp handed 16-year-old Christian Pulisic his first professional contract with Borussia Dortmund.

On Thursday evening, the American star repaid the favour, scoring a stunning goal to ensure Chelsea beat Manchester City and ultimately hand Klopp’s Liverpool its first ever English Premier League title.

Pulisic, now 21, capitalised on a Benjamin Mendy mistake before running half the length of the field and slotting past Ederson to put Chelsea ahead in the 36th minute.

Watch the goal here:

Christian Pulisic charges half length of field, 6 touches, 6 seconds, one stutter-step, to score the go-ahead goal against Manchester City which might hand Liverpool the title. A young American player winning the title for an American owned club ???????????? pic.twitter.com/XIft0r0vhI — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 25, 2020

Or, if you’re in a different region, here:

Ice cold from Pulisic! ❄️ The American is clinical on the breakaway. No doubt Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the former Dortmund winger! ???? pic.twitter.com/wcQO11Jnkl — Watch Chelsea v Man City live on BT Sport tonight! (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020

Kevin de Bruyne hit back with a wonderful free kick 10 minutes after halftime to make it 1-1, however a deliberate goal line handball from Fernandinho in the 75th minute, which saw the Brazilian sent off, handed Chelsea a penalty, which was dispatched emphatically by Willian to give Chelsea all three points and Liverpool the title.

The defeat for City means it is unable to catch Liverpool in its remaining seven games, trailing Klopp’s side by 23 points.

A historic night on Merseyside

Liverpool won 18 titles in the old Football League First Division, the last of which came in the 1989/1990 season under the management of Kenny Dalglish.

However, since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, the Reds had, until now, been unable to replicate its former successes, finishing second on four separate occasions.

This season however, Klopp’s men has taken the division by storm, winning 28 of its 31 matches so far, losing just one.

It now needs just four more wins and a draw to topple the Premier League points record (98), which was set by Manchester City last season.

“Liverpool Football Club are Premier League champions,” said a club statement.

“The Reds have clinched the crown for 2019-20 after Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield left Manchester City needing a win against Chelsea this evening.

“In an unprecedented campaign, the club have claimed the championship earlier than any other side in Premier League history, doing so with seven games still to be contested.

“The Reds equaled a top-flight record of 18 successive victories – and also set a new landmark for number of consecutive league home triumphs, with the win against Palace their 23rdin a row.”

