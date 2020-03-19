An Ivy League mathematician built a model that would let Liverpool win the Premier League, even if the season never actually finishes

Getty/Daniel Chesterton/Offside Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A mathematics professor at Columbia University has developed a model to predict the outcome of the Premier League if it were to end prematurely due to the coronavirus.

Julien Guyon’s model, which accounts for form, difficulty of opponent, and home advantage, predicts that nothing would change from the current standings.

That means Liverpool would still be crowned champions, whilst Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Norwich would be relegated.

Guyon told The Times his model “is a viable solution” to determine the outcome of the season and that Premier League “should consider including something similar in any future regulations.”

Even the Premier League season being called off can’t stop Liverpool FC being crowned champions.

That’s according to a professor at Columbia University, who has developed a sophisticated mathematical model to predict the outcome of the Premier League if it were to end prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Julien Guyon made his prediction based on the average number of points teams should have earned in their remaining matches, whilst accounting for form, difficulty of opponent, and home advantage, according to The Times.

The Frenchman says his model is based on the Elo calculation method, which is currently used by FIFA to rank men’s and women’s national teams.

Liverpool would still win the league according to Guyon, finishing with a total of 106 points, 28 points ahead of second placed Manchester City, which would finish on 78.

Every other team in the division would also remain in the same position it currently sits, meaning Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves, and newly promoted Sheffield United would qualify for European football next season, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Norwich City would all be relegated.

BBC Sport The current Premier League table.

Guyon says the method, which only accounts for data from the current season “is a viable solution to determine who qualifies for Europe and who gets relegated if the season cannot be completed.”

He also says: “The Premier League should consider including something similar in any future regulations.”

Bournemouth, Villa, and Norwich are unlikely to agree.

