I went to Liverpool FC's Anfield homecoming after winning the English Premier League, and the place was a ghost town

Barnaby Lane Me at Anfield.

On Sunday, Liverpool played its first home match since becoming Premier League champions.

Insider travelled to Anfield to capture what we thought might be raucous celebrations, but instead the area was ghost town with very few fans present.

See photos below of the day, including some of the stunning artwork on display around the ground.

Second half goals from Sadio Mane and youngster Curtis Jones secured a historic, albeit hard fought, 2-0 win over relegation threatened Aston Villa, moving it a step closer towards the division’s points record.

After 30 years of pain, the Reds might have expected a homecoming like no other.

Sadly it wasn’t to be, with coronavirus closing the ground to fans.

As Insider found out on Sunday, rarely a soul was to be seen around Anfield as heavy police presence ensured there no was to be no repeat of the raucous celebrations seen at the stadium two weeks ago.

Thousands flocked to Anfield on the evening of June 25 following Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City which ensured Jurgen Klopp’s men could no longer be caught, setting off flares and fireworks, climbing up walls, and failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Klopp condemned the celebrations in an open letter to the club’s fans, saying: “We owe it to the most vulnerable in our community, to the health workers who have given so much and whom we have applauded and to the police and local authorities who help us as a club not to do this.

“Please – celebrate – but celebrate in a safe way and in private settings, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community.”

Supporters, for the most part, heeded the German’s message, with a little help from the authorities.

Two hours before kick off, Anfield and its surrounding area was a ghost town.

Barnaby Lane

The pubs surrounding the stadium were largely closed.

Barnaby Lane

As was the club’s store.

Barnaby Lane

Some bars created outside spaces for fans to watch, but even they were pretty empty.

Barnaby Lane

Metal fences were placed around the whole stadium.

Barnaby Lane

Police horses also patrolled the area.

Barnaby Lane

At the players entrance, things were a little busier, but it was still relatively quiet, especially considering this was Liverpool’s homecoming after its historic Premier League win.

Barnaby Lane

In fact, there seemed to be more media present than supporters at first.

Barnaby Lane

Fans seemed to be celebrating from home, just as manager Jurgen Klopp had asked.

Barnaby Lane

Things did start to pick up as it got closer to the time the players were expected to arrive on buses.

Barnaby Lane

One small group did try to set off flares, but they were quickly confiscated by police.

Barnaby Lane

For the most part however, fans were well behaved and stood in anticipation of their heroes’ return with flags and scarves.

Barnaby Lane

As the team’s bus approached, chants of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez!’ rang round.

Barnaby Lane

The small crowd dissipated quickly once the bus had passed.

Barnaby Lane

Back around the front of the stadium, only a handful of fans were present as kick-off approached.

Barnaby Lane

The lack of action gave me a chance to go and explore some of the stunning artwork on display around the area, such as this beautiful mural of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Barnaby Lane

And this one of Jurgen Klopp.

Barnaby Lane

Liverpool’s homecoming wasn’t’ wasn’t the day the club, nor it’s fans, would have imagined.

However, Klopp has insisted the time will come when they can all celebrate properly together.

“When the time is right we will celebrate. We will enjoy this moment and we will paint the city red,” he said.

Insider will make sure to be there when that fateful day does come.

