Good news Liverpool fans --  Jurgen Klopp has signed a massive new contract

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Jurgen Klopp, posing for photos when he first joined Liverpool last year.

Liverpool football club has confirmed a new six-year deal with German manager Jurgen Klopp, meaning he will stay at the team until at least 2022.

A press release on the club’s site this morning said that “Liverpool’s owners believe that securing the services of a world-class managerial talent for a long-term period is critical to achieving the overall ambitions for the organisation.”

Principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner jointly added that: “When you have an individual of Jürgen’s quality in the building it makes perfect sense to secure that person for the long term. To not do so would be irresponsible.”

Klopp joined Liverpool at the beginning of the 2015/16 season, taking over from Brendan Rodgers when the team struggled to get off to a good starting the Premier League. He had an immediate impact, taking the club to the finals of the League Cup and Europa Cup.

But Klopp’s charisma has been a hit with fans, and news of his long-term contract has been positively received by fans. In order to keep him around Liverpool has bumped his pay up from £6 million ($7.8 million) a year to £7.5 million ($9.7 million) a year, according to the Mail.

Commenting on his new contract, Klopp said:

“It’s hard to express in words how honoured myself, Zeljko and Peter feel by the commitment shown in us by the ownership and the club in general. We are very much at the beginning of our journey, but to already have the connection we have with this very special place is incredible. “There is much to do and much to achieve and we look to do this by being the most completely together group anywhere in the world. That’s everyone and we all have responsibility for it – all of us who are part of this LFC family: players, staff, ownership and of course the supporters. “By being together at all times, we will be stronger, better and our successes sweeter.”

