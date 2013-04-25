Liverpool Player Luis Suarez Gets Banned 10 Games For Biting An Opponent

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has been banned for 10 matches for biting an opponent in the middle of a game, the English Football Association just announced.



Suarez bit Chelsea defender Branislov Ivanovic in the triceps on Sunday, but was not ejected at the time.

He’ll miss the last four games of this year, and the first six games of next year. It’s a big, big suspension.

