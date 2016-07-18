Liverpool FC looks set to get Georginio Wijnaldum for £20 million --  even though Newcastle wanted much more

Michael Regan / Getty Images Georginio Wijnaldum is unlikely to stay at Newcastle after it was relegated.

Liverpool FC is set to spend at least £20 million ($26 million) on Newcastle midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum — even though Newcastle previously said it wanted £27 million for the player, according to the Telegraph.

Newcastle — which is owned by Sports Direct billionaire Mike Ashley — was relegated last season so it is perhaps unsurprising that Wijnaldum wants to move elsewhere.

Tottenham and Everton also expressed an interest in the player, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is aggressively going for the Dutchman and it looks like Newcastle may give in to the lower offer.

Wijnaldum joined Newcastle last season and scored 11 goals in 38 appearances. He also has six caps for the Dutch international team and is considered one of the most energetic midfielders currently in the game.

Liverpool has already completed three transfers this summer, including snapping up Southampton’s Sadio Mane for £34 million and Loris Karius for almost £5 million.

Klopp is also looking to snag Augsburg’s Ragnar Klavan for £4.2 million, according to Sky Sports. Liverpool needs more defenders in the wake of Kolo Toure’s departure and with Mamadou Sakho out through injury. The club may also finally get rid of Mario Balotelli to the Chinese Super League after his purchase proved an expensive mistake — he scored just one goal in 16 appearances last season.

Liverpool’s first Premier League game is a big one: Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on August 14.

