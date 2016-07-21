Liverpool has finally agreed a deal on Newcastle's Georginio Wijnaldum --  but it will cost as much as £25 million

Michael Regan / Getty Images Georginio Wijnaldum looks to be heading to Liverpool.

Liverpool is set to sign Newcastle’s Georginio Wijnaldum for around £25 million ($33 million), a lot more than first expected, according to Sky Sports.

On Monday, reports emerged that Liverpool was set to pick up the Dutch international for just £20 million ($26 million).

But on Wednesday, Newcastle — which was relegated from the Premier League last season — said it wanted the full valuation price of £27 million ($36 million) before it would make any deal.

It seems both clubs have now met in the middle to agree on a deal. Wijnaldum is heading to Anfield for a medical and his signing should be announced in the next few days, reports suggest.

Wijnaldum signed for Newcastle from PSV Eindhoven for £14.5 million in the summer of 2015 when Newcastle owner Mike Ashley went on a spending spree to improve the club’s performance. That spree failed, with Newcastle getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Tottenham had previously expressed an interest in the player, but that all ended when Newcastle insisted it wanted £27 million. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly did not want to spend so much money on a footballer already in their mid-twenties.

Wijnaldum has 30 caps for the Netherlands and scored 6 goals for the nation team. As an attacking midfielder he is a real threat upfront and known for his imaginative playmaking.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is going all out to build the team in time for the new season. He has already signed Southampton’s Sadio Mane for £34 million as well as Mainz’s Loris Karius and Augsburg’s Ragnar Klavan for an undisclosed fee.

The club’s first Premiership game is against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on August 14.

