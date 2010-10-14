Tom Hicks Makes Desperate, Last-Minute Ploy To Hold On To Liverpool FC

Photo: AP

Liverpool FC’s owners say they have a restraining order from a Texas court that blocks the sale of the team to Boston Red Sox owner John Henry.The goal of filing a lawsuit in Texas appears to be to throw RBS (which does considerable business in America) and Henry’s investment group into contempt of the U.S. court if the sale goes through.



Henry arrived in London today for a board meeting meant to sign off on the sale.

